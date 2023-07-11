Saranac Lake municipal parking lot to be closed
SARANAC LAKE — Due to unforeseen environmental complications at Ward Plumadore Park, the Village of Saranac Lake will be closing the municipal parking lot at the Rusty Nail, located at the intersection of Broadway and Bloomingdale Avenue.
The closure will begin July 17 and will stay in effect until Friday, Sept. 1.
Contact the Village at 518-891-4150 or clerk@saranaclakeny.gov with questions or for more information.
Peru town board to hold special meeting
PERU — The Peru Town Board has scheduled a special meeting on July 27.
The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. at the Peru Town Hall to discuss and approve Bond Resolution and SEQR.
