Essex Co. Cornell Cooperative Extension Board to meet
LEWIS — The Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Essex County will hold a regular board meeting Monday, July 18 at 5:30 p.m. at Lewis Town Hall located at 8574 US Route 9, Lewis, NY. The meeting will be free and open to the public with a zoom live-stream option as well.
For more information and the zoom link, contact the office at 518-962-4810 or email essex@cornell.edu
Town of Jay Planning Board to meet
JAY — The Town of Jay will hold its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, July 13 at 6 p.m. at the Town of Jay Community Center located at 11 School Lane, Au Sable Forks, NY.
The meeting will be used to discuss a subdivision between Agnes Ward Realty and Ward Lumber for the property at 689 Glen Road.
This meeting is open to the public for more information call the Town of Jay supervisor’s office at 518 647 2204
Lyon Mountain American Legion Post 1623 to hold Penny Raffle
LYON MOUNTAIN — There will be a penny raffle Sunday, Aug. 28, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Lyon Mountain American Legion Post 1623, 3958 Route 374. Drawings will begin at 3 p.m.
If you would like to donate to the raffle, leave items or gift cards at the Legion or give them to Jean LeClair.
Clinton County Legislature to meetPLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet Wednesday, July 13 at 5:15 p.m. in the Legislative Chambers on the second floor of the Government Center located at 137 Margaret Street.
This meeting will include discussion of amending resolutions, grant application and authorizing purchase bids of necessary resources and services for 2023.
The meeting is open to the public.
