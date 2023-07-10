Beekmantown school board to meet
WEST CHAZY — The annual reorganizational meeting of the Board of Education of the Beekmantown Central School District will be held today.
The board will meet at 6:15 p.m. in the Learning Theater. The board will elect a president and vice president of the Board of Education, designate meeting dates and make annual appointments.
Teleconference participation is available at Hilton Garden 206 E 52nd Street, New York NY, 10022.
The regular meeting will continue with agenda items including Resignations, Appointments and Financial Reports.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at http://www.bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/.
Malone school board to hold meeting
MALONE — The Malone Central School District Board of education will meet today.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Franklin Academy Library.
Chazy school board sets meeting
CHAZY — The Chazy Central Rural School Board of Education will hold its organizational meeting and regular monthly meeting today at 5 p.m.
It will be held in the Board Room and it is anticipated the Board will enter executive session shortly after 5 p.m. to discuss matters pertaining to litigation, then return to public session around 6 p.m.
It’s anticipated the Board will consider personnel appointments, review financial reports, and award a bid for cafeteria services. Board of Education meetings are open to the public.
Community invited to apply for grant support
LAKE PLACID — Athletes and community organizations are invited to apply to Adirondack Foundation’s Uihlein-Ironman Sports Fund (UISF) starting on July 15.
The fund was established by the Henry Uihlein II and Mildred A. Uihlein Foundation, Ironman North America — now known as World Triathlon Corporation — and Adirondack Foundation. These organizations teamed up to help athletes from Lake Placid and the Olympic region achieve their sports dreams and to help nonprofit organizations that foster and promote life-long sports and healthy lifestyles for local kids. The fund awarded over $25,000 in grants and scholarships last year.
Eligible applicants include competitive athletes aged 15 and older in the greater Lake Placid/Olympic region with regional, national and international promise, as well as nonprofits, schools and municipal programs that involve area youth in traditional sports. Race fees, training camps, travel, equipment and organized club activities all qualify as acceptable expenses.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28. Applications must be submitted online at adirondackfoundation.org/granting/online-grants-manager.
To learn more about UISF, contact Leslee Mounger at (518) 523-9904 or leslee.mounger@adkfoundation.org. To learn more about Adirondack Foundation, visit adirondackfoundation.org.
