Healthy Neighborhoods Program to focus on Town of Chazy
CHAZY — The Clinton County Health Department’s (CCHD) Healthy Neighborhoods Program will continue with door-to-door outreach this summer in the Town of Chazy.
Program staff will provide brief, in-home surveys to identify health and safety concerns and provide appropriate home safety education and products at no cost to the families that participate.
During the home visit, HNP staff will discuss fire safety and determine the best way to reduce household accidents. Education also includes: indoor air quality, carbon monoxide poisoning, lead poisoning and other household health and safety topics.
When appropriate, HNP will also cover asthma prevention tactics in order to reduce airway irritants in the home and infant safety concerns. Information about community resources and referrals to other programs will also be made available during these visits.
The Town of Chazy will be the focus region for July-September. However, participation in the Healthy Neighborhoods Program is free and open to all Clinton County residents. Residents who are interested in participating in the program can contact HNP at (518) 565-4870 or www.clintonhealth.org/healthyneighborhoods to schedule a visit
Moriah School District to hold organizational meeting
MORIAH — The Moriah Central School would like to announce an organizational meeting to be held on July 8.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the High School Library. Items on the agenda includes: Review of Financial Reports, Personnel Discussions, Hiring and all new 23-24 recommendations.
A full agenda can be found at www.moriahk12.org.
