Malone school board to meet
MALONE — The Malone Central School District Board of Education will meet on Jan. 10.
The meeting will be held in the Franklin Academy Library at 6:30 p.m.
Clinton County Legislature to hold meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet on Jan. 11 in the Legislative Chambers on the second floor of the Government Center at 137 Margaret St., in Plattsburgh.
The meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. Among the resolutions to be acted upon are Authorizing the Clerk of the Clinton County Legislature to Advertise for a Public Hearing on Local Law #1 of 2023 titled, “Reapportionment of Clinton County Legislative Districts”, Approving the Clinton County Investment Policy for 2023 and Authorizing Contract with New York State Defenders Association, Inc.
Meetings are open to the public.
Lake Placid Institute seeks submissions for student photography contest
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Institute is calling all high school students to submit their work to its annual photography contest.
24 Hours: A Photographic Interpretation of Life in the Adirondacks is open to all high school students residing in or attending school in the Adirondack Park. Photos may be color or black-and-white. There are no restrictions on subject matter, but photos must be shot within the Adirondack region. Each photo must be accompanied by a short essay (50-150 words) describing the photographer’s vision and inspiration. Students are asked, but not required, to submit a candid photo of themselves as well. The deadline for submissions is January 31, 2023.
The contest will be judged by Nancie Battaglia of Lake Placid. Nancie is a widely published, award-winning sports photographer, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated, The New York Times, National Geographic, and Adirondack Life. Among her credentials are 12 Olympics and many World Cup and national competitions. Nancie avidly participates in many of the sports she documents, including skiing, skating, sledding, paddling, running, biking, and triathlon. She recently became an Adirondack 46er for the fourth time.
Cash prizes of $500, $300, and $100 will be awarded to first, second, and third place winners. Photos will also be selected for Honorable Mention, Juror Choice, and LPI Board Choice. All submissions and their accompanying essays will be published in a booklet. Selected photos will be matted, framed, and exhibited at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts from April 7 – 29, in conjunction with the High School Art Show.
For submission guidelines and additional information, please visit the Institute’s website at lakeplacidinstitute.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.