Oak Street reopens to all traffic
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh announced Thursday that Oak Street is now open to all traffic.
However, the boil water order issued for 36 and 38 Oak St., 70 and 72 Clinton St., 133 and 135 Margaret St., and 32 to 46 Court St. will remain in effect until further notice.
ADK Health rheumatology services relocate
SARANAC LAKE — Adirondack Health’s rheumatology department has relocated from the Saranac Lake Health Center to the Redfield building (across from the pharmacy) inside Adirondack Medical Center, 2233 State Route 86.
Patients can access the new building from the lobby at AMC. Dr. Frederick Ast began seeing patients in the new space on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Patients with questions about the new location can call 518-897-2491.
Peru Town Board to meet
PERU — The Town of Peru Board will hold its 2022 organizational meeting and regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10.
The meetings will take place at the Peru Town Hall, 3036 N. Main St.
Beekmantown school board audit cmte. to meet
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education’s Audit Committee will meet at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 in the conference room at the district offices, 37 Eagle Way.
The committee will review the November and December financial reports.
Peru school board to meet
PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 in the high school community room, 17 School St.
It is anticipated that the board will immediately enter into an executive session, and reconvene for public session at about 7 p.m.
Anticipated agenda items include the CCE PACE Program, the multi-year financial plan, a construction update, personnel appointments and the employee assistance program/services.
The meeting is open to the public and masks will be required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.