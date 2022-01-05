State testing site to open at SUNY Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH — New York State will open a community COVID-19 testing site at SUNY Plattsburgh’s Adirondack Hall, 51 Sanborn Ave., on Friday, Jan. 7.
The site will run weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Schedule your appointment at tinyurl.com/5n8ubub4.
City of Plattsburgh announces end of snow event
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh's official end of snow event was noon Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Per city ordinance, all sidewalks must be cleared by noon Wednesday, Jan. 5.
All parking bans within the city have been lifted.
City of Plattsburgh announces boil water order
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh will issue a boil water order on Wednesday, Jan. 5 due to a water main repair on Oak Street that will cause an interruption of water service.
The boil water order applies to 36 and 38 Oak St., 70 and 72 Clinton St., 133 and 135 Margaret St., and 32 to 46 Court St.
Oak Street, from Brinkerhoff to Cornelia streets, will be closed to thru traffic beginning 7 a.m. Wednesday and reopen once work is complete.
The boil water order will remain in effect until further notice.
Saranac Lake school board to meet
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Central School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 at the high school library, 79 Canaras Ave.
Agenda items include instructional and coaching appointments, accounting reports, updates regarding the 2021-2022 District COVID-19 Impact Mitigation Plan and a school resource officer discussion.
Saranac CSD opens pre-K registration
SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District has opened registration for its 2022-2023 pre-kindergarten registration program.
Eligible children must be four years old or turning four by Dec. 1 of the year of their attendance. Free bus transportation can be provided to all students who are four years old; families of children who start the program at three years old must provide transportation to and from school until one day after the child's fourth birthday.
Saranac CSD's free, full-day program can accommodate up to 70 students across three different sites: Adirondack Helping Hands in Cadyville, Morrisonville Elementary School and Saranac Elementary School.
If necessary, a lottery process will be held in March to select students for participation in the program. Completed registrations and all supporting documents must be submitted on or before Monday, March 7 for a child's name to be included in the lottery.
For more information and the registration packet, visit saranac.org. Contact program coordinator Jackie La Point at jllapoint@saranac.org or 518-565-5687 with any questions or for assistance.
Dannemora Free Library Board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Dannemora Free Library Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 at the Village Community Center, located at 40 Emmons St.
The meeting is open to the public.
