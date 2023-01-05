Village of Saranac Lake to hold public hearing on draft of cannabis-related code change
SARANAC LAKE – The Village of Saranac Lake invites community members, business owners and other stakeholders to participate in a public hearing scheduled for Jan. 9 at 5:30 p.m. in the Village Board Room located at 39 Main Street, on the second floor.
The purpose of the hearing is to collect public input on a draft amendment to Development Code for Cannabis Facilities.
In Accordance with the Marihuana Regulation & Taxation Act (MRTA) which legalized adult-use cannabis in New York State, the proposed Local Law will provide amendments to the Village’s Unified Development Code. The intent and purpose of the amendments is to provide a comprehensive zoning plan to govern, regulate, and control Cannabis Facilities within the Village of Saranac Lake in accordance with the Development Code.
Review the Draft Local Law on the Village Website at saranaclakeny.gov.
Much like the regulation of alcohol sales, New York State is responsible for issuing licenses for each type of cannabis facility. Municipalities have the authority to regulate where each type of cannabis use is allowed. The proposed amendments to the Development Code identify which zoning districts will allow cannabis uses, including dispensaries, on-site consumption, cultivation, and processing. Comments regarding licensing requirements should be directed to New York State. The New York State laws regarding cannabis use are posted on the website for the NYS Office of Cannabis Management.
Peru school board to meet
PERU — The Peru School Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting in the High School Community Room on Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
It is anticipated that an executive session will take place immediately following the 6:30 p.m. start, and that the Board will reconvene for public session business at approximately 7 p.m.
Anticipated topics include: Personnel Appointments, Bid Award, Multi-Year Financial Plan, Fall Sports Review, CVES Presentation.
At this time, two (2) public comment opportunities are planned as follows:
1st public comment: Related to items on the agenda. Comments are limited to 3 minutes per speaker.
2nd public comment: Comments are limited to 3 minutes per speaker.
Individuals who are unable to attend the regular meeting in person may submit public comments by emailing perucomments@perucsd.org no later than noon on Jan. 10. Online comments are also subject to the conditions stated above.
The agenda will be available on the district’s website perucsd.org. The Board meeting will also be recorded and available on the website at a later date.
FEH BOCES to hold regular meeting
The regular meeting of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties is scheduled for Jan. 12.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. via videoconference at the North Franklin Educational Center, 23 Husky Lane, Malone, New York and the Adirondack Educational Center, 711 NYS Route 3, Saranac Lake, New York.
Plattsburgh housing authority board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners has scheduled a regular meeting.
The board will meet on Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. in the PHA Administrative Offices.
