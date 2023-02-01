City school district accepting Pre-K registrations
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School District is accepting full day pre-k registrations for the 2023-2024 school year.
Interested families must sign up before April 25, 2023 to participate in the full day Pre-K lottery. Families will be notified of acceptance into pre-k by the first week of May. To sign up for the lottery, all interested families must fill out the digital form found online at forms.office.com/r/y2Yd1bF1Fb
Children must reside in the Plattsburgh City School District and be four years of age on or before Dec. 1, 2023 to be eligible for pre-k.
Dannemora Democrat Committee to meet
DANNEMORA — The Town of Dannemora Democrat Committee will be holding a meeting on Feb. 15, at 4 p.m.
The meeting will be held at the Town of Dannemora Municipal Building, 78 Higby Road, Chazy Lake. All Town Democrats are encouraged to attend.
For more information contact 518-492-7585 or 518-492-2390.
