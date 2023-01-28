Franklin County solid waste authority to meet
MALONE — The County of Franklin Solid Waste Management Authority will meet on Feb. 15.
The meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. in the second floor conference room at the Franklin County Courthouse.
Applications for Alice Hyde Auxiliary Scholarships now available
MALONE — Applications for scholarships offered by UVM Health Network Alice Hyde Medical Center Auxiliary are now available and are due by May 1.
Applications are available in the Guidance Office at participating schools, on the NCCC Portal, and on the Auxiliary’s page on the Alice Hyde website.
Every year since 1971, the Auxiliary has offered scholarships to students who are pursuing a course of study or career in health care professions and who live in Alice Hyde’s service area of Malone, Malone, Chateaugay, Brushton-Moira, Salmon River and St. Regis Falls. Students attending Brushton-Moira Central School, Chateaugay Central School, Malone Central Schools’ Franklin Academy, St. Regis Falls Central School and Salmon River School are eligible to apply for these scholarships.
The Auxiliary recognizes high school students for their academic excellence as well as school and community activities through the First Year scholarship, which is an award of $300. Students who have successfully completed one or more years of post-secondary study are eligible for a $1,000 scholarship. Both scholarships will be presented in June. Applications for these awards are available on the Alice Hyde website here.
Applications for the 2023 Huguette MacDonald Scholarship, which is given annually to a high school student pursuing a career in Nursing, are also available in the Guidance office at participating schools, and on the Alice Hyde website here.
Applications must be completed and postmarked by May 1. Contact Scholarship Chairperson Mary Kay Smith at (518) 481-0551 or mksrfsm@aol.com for more information, or if you have questions.
In 2022, the Auxiliary awarded $6,000 in scholarships to 10 high school students and three college students pursuing careers in fields including Nursing, Pharmacy, Health Care Management, Occupational Therapy, Biology/Pre-Med, Physical Therapy, Exercise and Science programs, and Communications Science and Disorder programs. The Auxiliary also awarded the $1,000 Huguette MacDonald Scholarship on behalf of the MacDonald family.
