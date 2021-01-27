Saranac Lake board to meet
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Central School District Board of Education will meet today.
The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in-person and remotely.
It will be viewable online via Google Meet at tinyurl.com/y5xa7nf8.
School district sets meeting
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Boquet Valley Central School District Board of Education will hold a budget meeting on Jan. 28.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at the Mountain View Campus in Elizabethtown.
It will be open to the public with a maximum capacity of 40.
If you are interested in attending, contact Jana Atwell, District Clerk, at 518-873-6371 ext. 511 no later than 2 p.m. on Jan. 28.
County asks for public participation in survey
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Law Enforcement Review Committee is asking community members to participate in a confidential survey regarding their opinions and experience with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
The survey can be accessed by going to surveymonkey.com/r/8TPNV6T. It will remain open until Sunday, Jan. 31.
"The results of the survey will assist the committee as it strives toward its mission of reviewing the practices and policies of the Clinton County Sheriff's Office and recommending to the Clinton County Legislature possible changes, improvements or policies that will foster trust, mutual respect and encourage the pursuit of positive relationships with members of the community," according to a press release.
