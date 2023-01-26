Jay town board to meet
JAY — The Jay Town Board will hold a special board meeting today.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Town of Jay Community Center located at 11 School Lane in Au Sable Forks.
The matters to be addressed at this meeting are a Personnel Matter, and in addition, any and all other pertinent business to come before the Board.
The public is welcome to attend this meeting.
Champlain Valley BPW searching for award nominations
The Champlain Valley Business and Professional Women’s Club will celebrate Women in Business during the Month of March, Women’s History Month.
The group is seeking nominations for “Business Woman of the Year” and “Employer of the Year.” The Champlain Valley BPW is asking for nominations from the community for these special annual recognitions. The Woman/Employer of the Year Awards will be presented at the BPW’s March 22, 2023 meeting (venue to be determined). If you are interested in attending, please contact Donna Boumil or Barb Hebert at windmillptstore@yahoo.com or bhebert8803@charter.net
Nominees for the Woman of the Year Award should meet the following criteria: She must have been employed for a minimum of five years and must exhibit the highest degree of integrity in her daily life and be highly respected in her community. She should excel in her job as shown by contributions to advancements in her field and the community via the implementation of her job. She should exhibit creativity in the implementation of her job and have an active involvement in professional organization(s) in her field. The Woman of the Year should be someone who serves as a model to all working women and who exemplifies the contributions which all women are capable of making to society.
The following criteria are suggested as qualifications of nominees for Employer of the Year: Provides outstanding opportunities for upward mobility and additional training for female employees, has established a job evaluation system that creates salary levels that provide equal pay for equal work, and allows for salaries based on comparable worth, provides opportunities for development of new female talent, exhibits sensitivity to the needs of female employees, provides support for dependent care, and has established liberal parental leave policies and/or flexible leave policies for employees.
Nominations for these awards should explain in 300 words or less the reason for the nomination based on one or more of the above criteria. Letters of recommendation from others are also welcome as part of the nomination package. Nominations for both awards are due no later than noon on Feb. 24, 2023. Please e-mail nominations to Donna Boumil at windmillptstore@yahoo.com, Barb Hebert at bhebert8803@charter.net or mail to Champlain Valley BPW, Box 925, 344 Cornelia Street, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.
‘Love in the Time of Fentanyl’ film screening postponed
PLATTSBURGH — The screening of “Love in the Time of Fentanyl” scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Strand Center Theatre was postponed to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1. due to poor weather.
