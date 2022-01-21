CCC Board of Trustees to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.
The board will meet in the conference room in the Moore Building’s second floor and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4255593262.
Mask use and social distancing will be in place. The meeting is open to the public.
Clinton County Legislature to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26 in the legislative chambers on the second floor of the County Government Center, 137 Margaret St.
Resolutions to be acted upon including authorizing the purchase of 30 new Dominion ImageCast Evolution (ICE) voting machines, authorizing the purchasing agent to solicit bids for solid runway/taxiway de-icing agent and authorizing the purchasing agent to solicit bids for one cab/chassis with dump body and snowplow.
The meeting is open to the public.
Plattsburgh CSD to open Pre-K registration
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School District will begin accepting full-day pre-kindergarten registrations for the 2022–2023 school year on Thursday, Jan. 27.
Interested families must register before 3 p.m. on Monday, May 9 to participate in lottery.
To register, parents/guardians must bring a completed Pre-K Registration Form, their child’s birth certificate and two forms of address verification to the District Office building at 49 Broad Street.
Children must be four years of age on or before Dec. 1, 2022 to be eligible for pre-K. Inquiries should be directed to the District Office at 518-957-6004.
Boquet Valley School Board to meet
WESTPORT — The Boquet Valley Central School District Board of Education will hold a special budget meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27 in the auditorium of the Lake View campus, 25 Sisco St.
It is anticipated that, immediately following the budget meeting, the board will convene an executive session for the purpose of discussing personnel matters.
The meeting is open to the public.
