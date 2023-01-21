Rouses Point zoning board reschedules meeting
ROUSES POINT — The Jan. 23 regular scheduled meeting of the Zoning Board of Appeals for the Village of Rouses Point has been rescheduled.
It will now take place on Monday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m.
Clinton County Legislature to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet Jan. 25 in the Legislative Chambers on the second floor of the Government Center, 137 Margaret Street in Plattsburgh at 5:15 p.m.
Among the resolutions to be acted upon are: Adopting Local Law #1 of 2023 titled, “Reapportionment of Clinton County Legislative Districts,” Authorizing an Increase in Room and Board Rates for Skilled Nursing Facility Residents and Authorizing Settlement of Claims Against Teva in the Teva/New York Statewide Opioid Settlement Agreement Case No. 400016/2018.
Meetings are open to the public.
