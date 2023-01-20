Adirondack Health reduces drive-through COVID-19 testing hours
SARANAC LAKE — With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations trending downward,
Adirondack Health has reduced its drive-through COVID-19 testing hours to 8:30 to 10 a.m. seven days a week.
“Since the pandemic began, Adirondack Health has been devoted to the detection and treatment of the COVID-19 virus,” said Dave Mader, Adirondack Health’s chief nursing officer. “We remain dedicated to keeping our communities safe, and we thank our nursing team who continue to be the friendly faces of our testing cabin.”
If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19, visit adirondackhealth.org/covid to schedule a testing appointment.
Tribal Courts Justice needs survey meeting postponed
AKWESASNE — Due to the forecast for inclement weather, this evening’s meeting to present the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Court’s Justice Needs Assessment Survey Results has been postponed until Monday, Tsiothohrkó:wa/January 23rd beginning at 5:00 p.m. Individuals are encouraged to attend to discuss the results of the community survey and to provide additional comments on justice needs and planning.
The January 23rd meeting will remain a hybrid-style meeting for individuals to join in-person or virtually. The in-person meeting will be held in the first-floor meeting room of the Ionkwakiohkwaróron Tribal Administration Building located at 71 Margaret Terrance Memorial Way in Akwesasne, New York.
Individuals wanting to participate virtually can access the meeting link on the Tribal Members Portal located on the Tribe’s website at www.srmt-nsn.gov; as well as from the website’s events page or the Tribe’s Facebook page. Individuals may also join the meeting virtually by clicking on the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85826785157.
The purpose of the Tribal Court’s Justice Needs Assessment Survey is to further the discussion of a justice system that reflects the needs of the Akwesasne community. To support this effort, the Tribal Courts in 2020 received a Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation (CTAS) grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance to gain feedback from tribal members on their thoughts and experiences with court systems in and around Akwesasne, and what is needed or could be improved.
The justice survey posed questions to tribal members to help guide strategic planning in five (5) areas: (1) Elder Abuse Prevention and Response; (2) Reintegration and Recidivism Prevention; (3) Youth Justice Alternatives; (4) Domestic Violence Protective Orders; and a (5) Tribal Criminal Justice System. Before the Tribe were to exercise tribal criminal jurisdiction, the proposed plan and code would be brought before tribal members for approval in a formal referendum.
Fifth round of Local Enhancement and Advancement Fund Grants availableLAKE PLACID — The Town of North Elba is accepting applications for the upcoming round of grant funding through its Local Enhancement and Advancement Fund (LEAF). Deadline for submission is February 1.
The Local Enhancement and Advancement Fund provides grants for programs, activities, and facilities that offer direct benefits to North Elba communities, while improving the quality of place for both residents and visitors. According to Derek Doty, supervisor of the Town of North Elba, the entire community is improved through the projects funded through the grants. “Grant recipients have undertaken some important projects that benefit residents and visitors. The entire community is improved through these projects.”
Proposed projects must positively impact the community, its residents and its visitors by meeting the following criteria:
- The project must address a significant need in the community
- The proposed project will be executed by an organization that demonstrates sound administration and financial management
- The project must be completed within a defined timeline
- Program or project must be within North Elba, or benefit North Elba residents
- The initiative must be sustainable — independent of ongoing LEAF funding
Additional considerations include: background information about the organization applying for the grant funding, specific project plans, information about the proposed equipment purchase, and budget.
The LEAF grant funding is awarded after a two-step process. A local committee representing businesses and local organizations has been established to develop application criteria and ensure a robust and transparent process for allocating these funds. The committee then collects and reviews each organization’s application and presents its recommendations to the Town of North Elba board of directors for final approval.
The North Elba LEAF is a dedicated and ongoing fund available to nonprofits, local governments, and public sector organizations within the Town of North Elba. Monies for the fund are derived from a dedicated 2% Essex County occupancy tax that was implemented by the Essex County Board of Supervisors in June of 2020. The occupancy tax is collected when people stay at a resort, hotel, motel, bed and breakfast or short-term rental property within Essex County. Funds must be used to benefit residents and the experience of visitors to the region.
As part of its mandate to support community projects that enhance resident and visitor experiences within local communities, the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism worked with town supervisors and Essex County to create this fund in 2020. According to Mary Jane Lawrence, chief operating officer at the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism, LEAF funding provides the means for local organizations to enhance their local community, activities and programs. “We are thrilled that so many local organizations have benefitted from this grant funding — the funds support projects that impact residents and visitors alike,” she said. “ A healthy community is a sustainable community and a great place to visit.”
Details on how to apply are available here. Applications will be accepted until February 1, 2023; awards will be announced in April, 2023.
