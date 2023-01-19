Adirondack Health takes precautions to protect from respiratory illness
SARANAC LAKE — To protect newborns from the influenza virus and respiratory illness, Adirondack Health has temporarily restricted visitors to the Stafford New Life birthing center at Adirondack Medical Center.
Babies are among the most at-risk groups for complications from respiratory illness. For their protection, only immediate family members are currently permitted to visit the birthing center. Anyone experiencing symptoms of illness is asked to refrain from visiting Adirondack Medical Center at this time. Visitors will be asked to leave if they are showing any symptoms. Please also remember that masks are still required in all New York state healthcare facilities.
If you need a flu shot or a primary care physician, call 518-897-2778 to schedule an appointment at one of Adirondack Health’s community health centers in Keene, Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, or Tupper Lake.
