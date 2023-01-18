Northern Adirondack school board to meet
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack School Board will meet at 6 p.m., Jan. 18, in the Middle High School Auditorium for a regular board meeting.
The full Agenda will be available 24 hours in advance on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org. The meeting is open to the public.
Plattsburgh school board schedules meeting
PLATTSBURGH — There will be a meeting of the Plattsburgh Board of Education on Jan. 19 at the Duken Building, 49 Broad Street.
The public is allowed to attend in person. If an Executive Session is needed it will be held at approximately 5:30 p.m. Public session will start at 7:30 p.m. at which time the Board will act on personnel and business items.
A complete agenda and live stream to the meeting is available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org
