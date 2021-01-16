AuSable Valley Central School board to meet
CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School Board of Education Meeting will meet at 6 p.m. on Jan. 20.
The meeting will be held at the Middle/High School and it is anticipated that the board meeting will begin with presentations followed by an executive session.
Regular session will immediately follow the executive session. The board will consider special education recommendations and personnel issues.
Everyone is welcome with masks and social distancing required.
Lake Placid Board of Education set to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m on Jan. 19.
Board members will be attending the meeting at Lake Placid Middle and High School library media center and via zoom from their homes.
Board meetings will continue to be streamed live.
Board agenda documents will become live on Saturday before the meeting and can be found at go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net.
A live stream of the meeting can be found by visiting www.lpcsd.org/ and clicking on “live stream”
