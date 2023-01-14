Town of Plattsburgh court office to close for holiday
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Court Office will be closed on Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
It will reopen on Jan. 17 at 8 a.m.
Moriah school board to meet
MORIAH — The Moriah Central School Board of Education would like to announce a regular meeting to be held on Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. in the High School Library.
Items on the agenda include: Review of Financial Reports and Personnel Matters.
A full agenda can be found at www.moriahk12.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.