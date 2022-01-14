Saranac school board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18 at the district office, 32 Emmons St.
Agenda items include appointments and resignations of individuals, a budget status report and continuing appointments.
A complete agenda will be available at saranac.org.
The meeting is open to the public. Masks are required.
Lake Placid school board to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18 via Zoom from home or in-person at the administration building, 50 Cummings Road.
Agenda documents will become live the day before the meeting at https://go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public.
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net. Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
To watch the live stream, visit www.lpcsd.org and click on “live stream.”
Northern Adirondack school board to meet
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack Central School District Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 in the Middle/High School Auditorium, 5572 U.S. Route 11 for its first budget work session.
Directly after, at 6 p.m., the board will hold a regular meeting.
A full agenda is available at www.nacs1.org.
The meeting is open to the public. Face masks are required at all times while in the building and social distancing requirements must be respected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.