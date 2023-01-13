Saranac school board to meet

DANNEMORA — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet on Jan. 17.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the District Office in Dannemora.

Some of the items on the agenda include appointments and retirements of individuals, updated policies, and quarterly reports.

The board expects an Executive Session at the end of the meeting.

A complete agenda will be available on the district website, www.saranac.org. The Saranac Central School Board of Education encourages the public to attend.

Ticonderoga school board schedules meeting

TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will meet on Jan. 19.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Junior/Senior High School Auditorium.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you