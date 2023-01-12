Boil orders lifted, issued in Champlain
CHAMPLAIN — The boil water order issued for the following areas in the Village and Town of Champlain has been lifted: #44-66 Locust St., #22-43 Dubois Rd., #9 Garceau Rd. and all of Perry Mills Rd.
Two check samples taken from the distribution system were absent of bacteria.
Due to a water main cut and cap, a new order was issued for: #100 and #115 Walnut St., all of Cherry Street. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.
AuSable Valley school board to meetCLINTONVILLE — The Au Sable Valley Central School Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Jan. 18.
The meeting will be held at the Middle High School Auditorium in Clintonville, New York. It is anticipated that the Board Meeting will begin with Presentations followed by an Executive Session.
Regular Session will immediately follow the Executive Session. The Board will consider the following: Special Education Recommendations and Personnel Issues.
