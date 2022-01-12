Long-term care facilities to require negative test for visitors
MALONE — Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 12, all visitors to The Alice Center and the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital’s Skilled Nursing Facility must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result received within 24 hours of their visit and wear surgical masks for the duration of their time in the facility.
The changes were made based on updated state Department of Health guidelines.
Additionally, due to a non-COVID gastrointestinal illness affecting residents and employees at both The Alice Center’s Skilled Nursing Facility and Assisted Living Program, visitors to The Alice Center are urged to delay in-person visitation until further notice and consider connecting with their loved ones over the phone or video chat.
Plattsburgh school board
to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at the Duken School Building, 49 Broad St.
It is anticipated the board will immediately convene into executive session, with public session starting at about 7:30 p.m.
Agenda items include new hires, resignations and other miscellaneous personnel and business items.
The meeting is open to the public. All those who attend in person must wear masks.
A complete agenda and the link to the meeting’s live stream are available at www.plattscsd.org, under the heading “BOE Meetings” on the bottom left.
The live stream is for viewing and listening only. Those wishing to make comments should attend in person.
Northeastern Clinton school board to meet
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 in the middle school/high school library, 103 Route 276.
Agenda items include an energy performance contract presentation, retirements and position appointments. If an executive session is necessary, it will be held at the end of the meeting.
A complete agenda will be available at nccscougar.org.
Dannemora Village Board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Village of Dannemora Board will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19 at the community building, 40 Emmons St.
Agenda items include discussion of an EMS equipment purchase and any other business to come before the board.
The meeting is open to the public.
FEH BOCES board to meet
MALONE — The Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20.
The meeting will take place via videoconference at the North Franklin Educational Center, 23 Husky Lane in Malone, and the Adirondack Educational Center, 711 State Route 3 in Saranac Lake.
Ticonderoga CSD cancels early dismissal
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District has canceled the early dismissal scheduled for Friday, Jan. 28.
This will be a normal day for the elementary building and the junior-senior high school will have a testing schedule.
Contact interim Superintendent of Schools Cynthia Ford-Johnston’s office at 518-585-7400 ext. 1135 with any questions.
