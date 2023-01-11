Road closures scheduled for torch relay in Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — On Thursday, from 11 to 11:30 a.m., motorists, pedestrians, businesses and community organizations should expect a road closure along Ampersand Drive during the Lake Placid 2023 World University Games Torch Relay as the torch relay team and its official police escort travels through the village.
The relay will begin at Petrova Elementary School, ending at the Saranac Lake Civic Center where there will be a brief ceremony, before continuing to Lake Placid.
Road closures include: Ampersand Avenue (from the traffic light to the civic center), and access to Ampersand Avenue will also be closed from the Hope Street entrance.
The torch relay route is as follows:
- 10:45 a.m. Petrova Elementary School — Petrova Ave.
- Left onto Main Street, through the traffic light at Main Street and River St./Rt. 3 intersection
- Left onto Bloomingdale Ave
- Left onto Ampersand Ave
- Stop at Saranac Lake Civic Center 11:20-11:30am
City refuse collection schedule changed for holidayPLATTSBURGH — As a result of the Martin Luther King Holiday on Jan. 16, there is a change in the refuse collection schedule for the City of Plattsburgh.
There will be no refuse collection done by the Department of Public Works throughout the City on Monday, Jan. 16. For the week of the 16th, Monday’s collection will be done on Tuesday, and Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday’s collections will be done on their regularly scheduled days.
Saranac Lake program seeking public input
SARANAC LAKE — The Village of Saranac Lake invites community members, business owners and other stakeholders to take the online survey to provide feedback on the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program Update (LWRP). A range of projects have been proposed in connection with an update of the LWRP.
The proposed projects will assist with implementation of the LWRP. Throughout the planning process, many proposed projects were identified that can help the community’s waterfront vision. All community members and those utilizing the waterfront are encouraged to participate.
The survey will be available at research.net/r/saranaclwrp until the close on January 15, 2023. Members of the public will also be able to access the survey on smart phones or tablets using a Quick Response (QR) code printed on promotional cards and flyers that have been made available at the Village offices and are posted at various locations around the Village.
The LWRP is being developed by the Village of Saranac Lake and guided by a Waterfront Advisory Committee. The process is being facilitated by a consultant team led by M.J. Engineering and Land Surveying, P.C. and supported by CLA Site Landscape Architecture, Engineering & Planning and Shumaker Engineering.
Northern Adirondack school board to meet
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack School Board will meet at 6 p.m., Jan. 18, in the Middle High School Auditorium for a regular board meeting.
The full Agenda will be available 24 hours in advance on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org. The meeting is open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.