Chazy school board to meet
CHAZY — The Chazy Central Rural School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 in the board room, 609 Miner Farm Road.
Topics of discussion will include sports mergers, student recognition and appointments.
Tribe cancels food box distribution
AKWESASNE — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe and Mohawk Assembly of God have canceled the free food box distribution scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11 at the former IGA building due to expected cold temperatures.
A future distribution date is not available at this time, but will be shared in a future notice to the community.
Tribe reschedules COVID testing
AKWESASNE — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Health Services has rescheduled Tuesday’s COVID-19 testing and home test kit distribution to Wednesday, Jan. 12 due to expected cold temperatures.
COVID testing will take place from 9 a.m. to noon and home test kits will be distributed from 2 to 4 p.m. at Health Services’ testing garage, 404 State Route 37.
Please use the gravel access road and follow the signs located across from McGee Road.
Altona fire commissioners to meet
ALTONA — The Board of Commissioners of the Altona Fire District’s organizational meeting will now take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12 at the Altona Fire Station, 480 Devils Den Road.
The meeting is open to the public.
Boquet Valley school board to meet
WESTPORT — The Boquet Valley Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 in the auditorium at the Lake View Campus, 25 Sisco St.
It is anticipated the board will immediately go into executive session, with public session resuming at about 6:45 p.m.
Agenda items include a state of the district mid-year report from the superintendent; a preliminary forecast of significant budget factors for the next school year; a benchmark report on administrative, instructional and operations staffing; and a monthly report from the Lake View principal.
The meeting is open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.