Beekmantown school board to meet
WEST CHAZY — The Beekmantown School District Board of Education will meet today, at 5:30 p.m., in the Learning Theater.
An anticipated executive session will take place from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. to discuss pending litigation. Teleconference participation is available at the Hampton Inn & Suites Cleveland — Beachwood 3840 Orange Place Beachwood OH, 44122, Conference Room One (1).
Agenda items include: Presentations on 2023-2024 Budget, Resignations, Appointments, Retirements, Policies and Financial Reports
A complete agenda is available on the district website at www.bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/.
Youth Bureau accepting applications for funding
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Youth Bureau is accepting applications for New York Office of Children and Family Services youth program funding for the 2023 fiscal year.
Youth Development funding will be awarded to organizations offering community-level services designed to promote positive youth development.
Such programs may include, but are not limited to: programs that promote physical and emotional wellness, educational achievement or civic, family and community engagement; family support services; services to prevent juvenile delinquency, child abuse and neglect; services to avert family crisis; and services to assist youth in need of crisis intervention or respite services.
Any community based, 501(C)3, not-for-profit organization with a duly constituted board of directors may apply. All programs must be offered free of charge to participating youth.
Applications for funding must be submitted to the Clinton County Youth Bureau by Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
For more information or applications, please call the Youth Bureau at 565-4750.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.