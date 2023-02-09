AuSable Valley school board to meet
CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School Board of Education meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Feb. 15.
The meeting will be held at the AuSable Valley Middle School/High School Auditorium in Clintonville.
It is anticipated that the Board Meeting will begin with Presentations followed by an Executive Session.
Regular Session will immediately follow the Executive Session. The Board will consider the following: Special Education recommendations and Personnel Issues.
Adirondack Health offers free friends and family CPR classes
SARANAC LAKE – Adirondack Health is offering Friends and Family CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) classes for the public.
This free, two-hour class will teach adult hands-only CPR, adult CPR with breaths, child CPR with breaths, adult and child automated external defibrillator use, infant CPR, and treatment of mild and severe airway blockages for adults, children, and infants.
The class is intended for anyone who wants to learn CPR in a group environment. It is for informational purposes only and will not provide a course completion card for a job or formal certification.
It is ideal for community groups, parents, grandparents, caregivers, schools and students, and others interested in learning how to save a life.
Classes will be offered on the following dates in the Annex classroom at Adirondack Medical Center:
- Feb. 13, 14, 20 and 21 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Feb. 18 and 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Class size is limited. Anyone 14 and older is welcome to attend. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Pre-registration is necessary. To do so, please contact Kristin Finn at 518-897-2209.
