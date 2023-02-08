Plattsburgh school board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School Board will meet on Feb. 9.
The meeting will be held at Momot Elementary, at 7 p.m., with public session starting at approximately 7:30 p.m. following an executive session.
A complete agenda and live stream link to the meeting will be available on the district website, www.plattscsd.org.
Beekmantown school board policy committee to meetWEST CHAZY — The Policy Committee of the Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will meet on Feb. 16.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at the District Offices to review the following policies, regulations, exhibit and procedures:
# 4321.8 — Use of Time Out Rooms, Physical Restraints & Averives
# 4321.8 — R — Use of Time Out Rooms, Physical Restraints & Averives Regulation
# 5405 — Wellness and Nutrition
# 5405 — R — Wellness and Nutrition Regulation
# 5100 — Attendance
# 6830 — Expense Reimbursement
# 6830-R — Expense Reimbursement Regulation
# 9645 — Disclosure of Wrongful Conduct
# 4327 — Homebound Instruction
Champlain Centre to host get hired job fair event PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Centre is excited to announce an in-person job fair will be held inside the shopping center on Feb. 18, from noon until 3 p.m.
The fair is an opportunity for local employers to interview, hire workers, and to help job seekers connect with businesses who need their skills. Employers from a variety of industries will be in attendance looking for candidates at all skill levels.
The following businesses will be available for interviews, hiring information and more:
- HCR Home Care
- DOCCS
- Plattsburgh ARC
- Coryer Staffing
Several stores and venues at Champlain Centre will also be hiring to fill open positions and will be in attendance. The event is free to attend for all job seekers.
Employers interested in participating in the upcoming job fair should contact Chris Dawson, Advertising Representative for Champlain Centre, at 518-869-3522 ext. 4081.
