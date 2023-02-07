Clinton County Legislature to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet, Wednesday, in the Legislative Chambers on the second floor of the Government Center, 137 Margaret Street in Plattsburgh.
The meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. Among the resolutions to be acted upon are: Approving Appointments to the Saranac River Trail Greenway, Inc., Approving Strategic Planning Commission’s Recommendation to Expend Occupancy Tax Revenue and Opposing Proposed Zoning Plan in the Town of Plattsburgh.
Meetings are open to the public.
Beekmantown school board schedules meeting
WEST CHAZY — The Operations Committee of the Board of Education of the Beekmantown Central School District will meet on Wednesday.
The meeting will be held at 6:15 p.m. in the District Office.
Agenda items include Capital Project and PA Systems
Boquet Valley school board sets meeting time
WESTPORT — The Boquet Valley Central School District Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at the Lake View Campus in Westport.
Agenda items will include a CVES & CV-TEC presentation by District Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey and Director of Career & Technical Education Michele Friedman, a budget session including a report on the Governor’s Executive Budget proposal, a status report on facilities conditions using the State-mandated building conditions survey data, winter report on the District’s fleet of school buses and forecasted near-future priorities, a status report on planning for next school year’s priorities for instructional program staffing, an executive session to discuss personnel matters, and any other business that may come before the Board.
The meeting will be open to the public. Community members and interested others are invited to attend.
AuSable Valley school district to hold special bus vote
CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School special bus vote will take place on Feb. 15, at the Clintonville, Middle School-High School Cafeteria.
Voting hours will be from noon to 8 p.m.
Peru Community Church holding superbowl fundraiser
PERU — The Peru Community Church is selling subs as a fundraiser, “Subs for Superbowl.”
For choices and ordering go to perucommunitychurch.com. Orders before Feb. 10 are $10, after that date, orders are $12 per sub. Chips, and cookie included with sandwich.
Phone numbers to leave preorders are 518-324-6084, 518-643-2261, or 518-578-5317. Pick up time is on Feb. 12 from 2 to 6 p.m.
