Peru district opens kindergarten and pre-kindergarten registration
PERU — The Peru Central School District has opened registration for both kindergarten and pre-kindergarten for the 2021-22 academic year.
To be eligible to begin kindergarten this fall, the child must be five years of age on or before Dec. 1, 2021.
Complete the registration packet found online at www.perucsd.org/district/student-registration and email to the registrar's office at jefavaro@perucsd.org.
Call 518-643-6020 with any other questions. Parents will be notified of screening dates and times following registration.
For any parents wishing to have their kids be placed in the pre-kindergarten lottery, registration will be open now until April 2 between 9:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in the registration office.
The child must be 4 years old by Dec. 1, 2021, to be eligible. Bring the child's complete registration packet, immunization records, physical exam, birth certificate, proof of residency and any other legal documents such as custody papers to the registration office.
The lottery date is set for April 21. If your child is selected, acceptance letters are due to the primary office by 3 p.m. on May 7.
Pre-K screening dates are set for May. 11 through May 13.
For any questions about the Pre-K program, call 518-643-6100. For any questions related to registration, call 518-643-6020 or email jefavaro@perucsd.org.
Registration packets are available at www.perucsd.org/district/student-registration.
Plattsburgh Community Garden plots available
PLATTSBURGH — New garden members, returning gardeners and others interested in renting a Plattsburgh Community Garden plot should submit their plot applications and/or plot fees soon.
The garden group operates a 60-plot garden in Melissa L. Penfield Park and a 14-plot garden at the Plattsburgh Housing Authority on South Catherine Street. The fee at Penfield is $35 per plot, which includes access to water, compost and tools in a caring community dedicated to organic gardening. PHA gardeners pay $25 for the same services. PHA residents garden for free.
Experienced and beginning gardeners are welcome. Families, clubs and organizations can join.
Plots are assigned for new gardeners who get us an application and fee before our kickoff, Saturday, April 17. Because of pandemic restrictions, we will not have a public meeting that day, although we will accept applications at the Melissa L. Penfield Park garden at 10 a.m.
However, we prefer to receive checks and applications via mail in advance, the sooner the better. We expect this to be a very busy season at the gardens.
To download an application and learn about how to submit, visit: www.plattsburghcommunitygarden.org.
Town reschedules meeting
DANNEMORA — The regular meeting of the Dannemora Village Board of Trustees that was canceled on Feb. 3 has been rescheduled for Feb. 10.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the community center and is open to all.
AuSable Valley board sets meeting
CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 10.
The meeting will be held at the Au Sable Valley Middle School/High School Auditorium in Clintonville.
It is anticipated that the meeting will begin with presentations followed by an executive session. Regular session will immediately follow the executive session.
The board will consider special education recommendations and personnel issues.
Everyone is welcome with masks and social distancing required.
Saranac Lake school board to hold meeting
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Central School District Board of Education will meet on Feb. 10.
The meeting will be held in-person at the high school auditorium as well as remotely via Google Meet at 5:30 p.m.
Visit slcs.org for more information.
County legislature to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet Feb.10 via teleconference at 5:15 p.m.
Among the resolutions to be acted upon are approving appointments to the Clinton County Youth Board, authorizing Clean Energy Communities grant application and acceptance and authorizing Contracts with various veterinary offices.
Meetings are only open to the public by audio feed. Please access our website homepage www.clintoncountygov.com for details.
Plattsburgh board of education to meet
PLATTSBURGH — There will be a virtual only meeting of the Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education on Feb. 11.
The board anticipates going into executive session at the start of the meeting at 6 p.m. with public session starting at approximately at 7 p.m. at which time the board will be acting on personnel and miscellaneous business items.
The meeting will be conducted remotely via WebEx.
The Public is also welcome to participate remotely by using visting https://bit.ly/3tvsapB online and using password: welcome, or participate by phone by calling +1-408-418-9388 United States Toll and using access code: 132 381 4362.
The meeting will be recorded and made available online.
A complete agenda will be available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org/BOE.htm.
City adjusts refuse collection schedule
PLATTSBURGH — As a result of the President's Day Holiday on Feb. 15, there will be a change in the refuse collection schedule for the City of Plattsburgh.
There will be no refuse collections done by the Department of Public Works on Feb. 15.
For that week, Monday's collection will be done on Tuesday, and the rest of the week's collections will be done on their regularly scheduled days.
