24/7 mental health resources available to students online, by phone
PLATTSBURGH — The SUNY Plattsburgh Student Health and Counseling Center is offering services for students through Behavioral Health Services’ free Student Assistance Program.
A portion of a $400,000 federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund grant covers the cost for the confidential services in mental health counseling, financial and legal consultations and more, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all year long, with licensed and credentialed professionals.
Like on-campus counseling, students can use the Student Assistance Program if they are experiencing depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts, burnout, anger, substance abuse, academic or career stress, homesickness, health or body image issues, or other difficulties.
As part of their care plan, students may opt for confidential video or phone counseling with BHS’s licensed, master’s-level counselors. Faculty and staff can also call the Student Assistance Program to ask for help connecting students with resources or advice on addressing sensitive topics with students.
For more information on receiving services, or for SUNY Plattsburgh faculty and staff members on referring students, contact BHS toll free at 800-327-2251. Students can sign up for services themselves online or over the phone.
Lake Placid school board to hold meeting
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School District Board of Education is set to meet on Feb. 7.
The board will meet at the Board of Education Conference Room in the Administration Building, 50 Cummings Road, Lake Placid. Board agenda documents will become live on the day before the meeting and can be found at: go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public
This meeting shall also be broadcast live via Zoom. Anyone who wishes to attend the Board meeting via zoom may do so with this link:
zoom.us/j/95287204164?pwd=Wk1TT2cwTkxyVjJKRXI5QmwyL0tvZz09
Meeting ID: 952 8720 4164
Passcode: 433113
The meeting will start with a budget work session at 5:30 p.m., with a regular board meeting immediately following.
NCCS school board to meet
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School District Board of Education will meet on Feb. 8.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the District Office board room.
Items on the agenda include capital project financials and progress, appointments and retirements.
Visit nccscougar.org for the complete agenda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.