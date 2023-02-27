Clinton Community College board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — There will be a regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of Clinton Community College today.
It will be held at 5 p.m. in the CCC Boardroom, Moore Building, Second Floor, 228M.
‘Something for the Fish’ staged reading set for Krinovitz, Chapter One
PLATTSBURGH — The SUNY Plattsburgh Department of Theater presents a staged reading of playwright and actor Emily Krause’s “Something for the Fish” Thursday, March 2 and Friday, March 3.
Brooklyn-based Krause tells the tale of the people of this town who are rocked by the sudden disappearance of sea life their lives depend on. Both a climate parable and intimate look at the power of grief, “Something for the Fish” sees a fisherman, dreaming of mass marine extinction, hauling in empty traps each day and three young women changing form yet no one talks about it.
Directed by Dr. Shawna Mefferd Kelty, associate professor and chair of theater, will be staged March 2 in Krinovitz Recital Hall at 7 p.m. and Friday, March 3 at Chapter One Coffee & Tea in downtown Plattsburgh as part of the First Fridays series. The reading discusses adult themes, suicide and uses light profanity. Both performances are free and open to the public.
For more information, visit https://www.plattsburgh.edu/plattslife/arts/theatre-calendar.html or contact Dwayne Butchino, performing arts coordinator in music and theater, at 518-564-2243 or email butc3332@plattsburgh.edu.
Willsboro school board seeking candidates
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School District will be voting on the election of two school board members on May 16, in conjunction with the annual school budget vote.
The available positions are for a three year terms commencing on July 1, 2023 and expiring on June 30, 2026 to succeed Emily Phillips & Krissy Leerkes whose terms expire on June 30, 2023.
Petition forms for candidates may be obtained from Brandy Pierce Nolette, District Clerk at the Willsboro Central School, District Office, 29 School Lane, Willsboro, NY. Petition forms may also be obtained on-line at www.willsborocsd.org or you may call 963-4456 x201 and request that a petition be mailed to you.
Petitions must be received by the District Clerk no later than Monday, April 17, 2023 at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.