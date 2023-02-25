CCC Board of Trustees to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College Board of Trustees has scheduled a regular meeting for Feb. 28.
The board will meet at 5 p.m. in the conference room, second floor, of the IAM Building (Institute for Advanced Manufacturing). This meeting will be held in person and is open to the public.
Plattsburgh library board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Feb. 28.
The meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the Smart Room of the Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St.
Rouses Point hosting public free skate
ROUSES POINT — The Village of Rouses Point Board of Trustees is hosting a free public skate, Feb. 26.
It will he held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake Street, Rouses Point.
