Registration open for CVPH Shamrock Shuffle
PLATTSBURGH — The Shamrock Shuffle 5K, sponsored by The Foundation of CVPH and Adirondack Coast Events, takes place March 18 at 11 a.m. Online registration is now open for the annual fundraiser that begins and ends at Valcour Brewing Company.
This year’s proceeds will support the addition of painted murals in patient rooms on CVPH’s Adult Inpatient Psychiatric Unit. These works of art enhance the unit’s already calming and recovery-focused environment, according to Director of Inpatient Psychiatry Bethany Sousis, RN. “Art can help reduce anxiety and stress. These murals will be a welcome addition. Thank you to the Foundation and its supporters for this generous gift.” Murals in the Child and Adolescent Inpatient Psychiatry have already been completed.
Relocated to the 6th floor of CVPH in June, 2022, the adult inpatient unit provides psychiatric patients with a spacious, welcoming environment in which to receive care, learn helpful coping skills and connect with community agencies that will support their continued wellbeing.
Proceeds from previous Shuffles have helped to support The Foundation’s Travel Fund, CVPH Cardiology and most recently, bassinets for the Women and Children’s Center.
Registration is $25 per person and can be completed at in the events section at www.cvph.org/Foundation. Free beer will be awarded to the first 150 runners, age 21 and older, to complete the course courtesy of Valcour Brewing Company, The Foundation and Adirondack Coast Events.
For more information call at (518) 314-3359 or email msenecal@cvph.org. Learn more about the Foundation at UVMHealth.org/CVPHFoundation.
Program aims to open lines of communication around consent
PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh’s Office of Campus Housing and Community Living presents, “Wanna Make Out? A Conversation About Consent,” Wednesday, March 1 at 7 p.m. in the Warren Ballrooms, Angell College Center.
Dr. Lori Bednarchik, one of the nation’s leading experts on sexual consent and communication, takes a unique, positive, uninhibited and uncensored approach to talking about sexual consent and communication.
The focus throughout the program is promoting safe, fun, positive and consensual sexual activity and providing participants with specific and practical skills to effectively communicate to and with their partner about sex and consent.
Participants will learn what affirmative consent is and isn’t, the specific and practical skills to effectively communicate affirmative consent, how to identify verbal and nonverbal ways of communicating consent, and the role that alcohol and other drugs play in communicating consent.
“Wanna Make Out” is free and open to the public. For more information, email wellness@plattsburgh.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.