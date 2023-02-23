Plattsburgh Public Library Board to hold meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Feb. 28.
The meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. in the Smart Room of the Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St.
Northeastern Clinton school board to hold budget workshop
MOOERS — The Northeastern Clinton Central School District Board of Education will hold a budget workshop on March 1.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Mooers Elementary School Cafetorium. A Regular Board of Education Meeting will take place at the end of the budget workshop for approval of reports, approval of resignation(s) and/or retirement(s), position appointment(s), and capital project updates.
If executive session is necessary, it will be held at the end of the meeting.
Visit www.nccscougar.org for the complete agenda.
Fort Ti hosting ‘Living History’ event
TICONDEROGA — Experience Fort Ticonderoga in the next Winter Quarters living history event “The Bridge to 1777” on March 4.
The event will bring to life the story of American soldiers at Ticonderoga in March 1777, as they raced against time to prepare for the next British attack on Lake Champlain. Tours, weapons demonstrations, historic trades, fife and drum performances, and other programs will be presented throughout the day.
“The bridge across Lake Champlain was a massive undertaking in 1777,” said Stuart Lilie, Fort Ticonderoga Vice President of Public History. “The scale, as well as danger of this work, is impressive, as the piers for this bridge connecting Ticonderoga and Mount Independence remain at the bottom of Lake Champlain to this very day.”
Appropriate footwear is highly recommended for undetermined walking conditions.
The visitor schedule can be found at www.fortticonderoga.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.