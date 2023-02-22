NAC school board schedules meeting
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack School Board will meet on March 2.
The meeting will be held in the Middle/High School Auditorium for the 3rd Budget Work Session. Budget Work Sessions are used by the Board of Education to gather information and ask questions about particular sections of the budget.
These sessions are held outside of formal Board of Education meetings. These meetings are used to develop the budget. Most decisions will be discussed during these sessions. These sessions are open to the public.
The full Agenda will be available 24 hours in advance on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org. The meeting is open to the public.
Village of Saranac Lake seeking task force members
SARANAC LAKE — In April 2022, the Village of Saranac Lake Board of Trustees established a Housing Task Force to facilitate implementation of the Village’s Housing Plan.
The purpose of the Housing Task Force is “to track progress, assist with completion of action items, and study best practices and successful strategies for housing development.” There are currently two vacancies on the Housing Task Force. The Village Board is seeking new members to fill those vacancies.
Preferred qualifications include, but are not limited to, representation from the following areas of professional experience:
- Housing organizations
- Finance
- Real estate
-Construction trades
- Major employers
The primary goal is to identify new members with a passion for addressing housing needs, willingness to put forth the effort needed to make progress on complex issues, and skillsets/experience that would be of direct value to the task force.
Anyone interested in serving on the Housing Task Force should email a letter of interest by March 7 to Jamie Konkoski, Community Development Director at comdev@saranaclakeny.gov. The current members of the Housing Task Force will review letters of interest and recommend candidates to the full Village Board.
