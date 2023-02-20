Village of Dannemora to hold budget meetings
DANNEMORA — The Dannemora Village Board has scheduled four budget meetings at 40 Emmons Street in Dannemora for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
They will be held on Feb. 22 at 4 p.m., March 1 following the regular board meeting, March 7 at 4 p.m. and March 9 at 4 p.m.
Franklin County solid waste management authority to meet
MALONE — The County of Franklin Solid Waste Management Authority has scheduled a meeting for March 15.
The meeting will be held in the second floor conference room at the Franklin County Courthouse in Malone at 3:30 p.m.
