Northern Adirondack school board to hold budget work session
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack School Board will meet on Feb. 9.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Middle/High School Auditorium for a Budget Work Session.
Budget Work Sessions are used by the Board of Education to gather information and ask questions about particular sections of the budget. These sessions are held outside of formal Board of Education meetings. These meetings are used to develop the budget.
Most decisions will be discussed during these sessions. These sessions are open to the public.
The full Agenda will be available 24 hours in advance on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org. The meeting is open to the public.
