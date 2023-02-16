City of Plattsburgh announces change in refuse collection schedule
PLATTSBURGH — As a result of the President’s Day Holiday, there will be no refuse collections done by the City of Plattsburgh Department of Public Works on Feb. 20.
For the week of Feb. 20, Monday’s collection will be done on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and all other collections for the week will be done on their regularly scheduled days.
Lake Placid school board to meet
LAKE PLACID — There will be a budget work session and regular meeting of the Lake Placid Central School’s Board of Education on Feb. 21.
The regular board meeting will begin at approximately 6:15 p.m.
Members of the public are invited to attend at the Board of Education Conference Room in the Administration Building, 50 Cummings Road, Lake Placid. Board agenda documents will become live on the day before the meeting and can be found at: go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public.
This meeting shall also be broadcast live via Zoom.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/91627539126?pwd=ejRxN1BYd09JR3NjMFB2QVJqUkFSdz09
Meeting ID: 916 2753 9126
Passcode: 221775
Meetings are also live streamed by visiting www.lpcsd.org and clicking on “live stream.”
You will be muted on entry via Zoom. To comment during the meeting use the raise hand option.
Comments may be submitted for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
The meeting shall be recorded and posted on the District’s website within five (5) business days following the meeting, and shall remain available for a period of five (5) years thereafter.
