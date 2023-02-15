Saranac school board searching for candidates
SARANAC — Saranac Central School District residents will be casting their ballots for two (2) Saranac Central School Board of Education members on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
There are (2) five-year term seats. One seat is currently held by Tracy Allen-Waite, and the other seat is currently held by Daniel Ashline-Beaudet.
Qualifications for membership on the Board of Education include: must be a qualified voter of the District who is able to read and write; a citizen of the U.S.; at least 18 years of age; resident of the District for at least one year prior to the election; may not reside with a family member who is presently on the Board of Education; may not be a current employee of the District; and may not simultaneously hold another incompatible public office.
Individuals who meet these qualifications and wish to be considered as a candidate for these terms must submit a petition to Amber Parrotte, Clerk of the District, 32 Emmons Street, Dannemora, signed by at least 25 qualified voters of the district.
The petition must describe the specific vacancy for which the candidate is nominated, including the length of the term of office and the name of the last incumbent. Petitions may be submitted between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. to the District Clerk. Petitions must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023 (District Office will be open until 5:00 p.m. to accept petitions).
Petition forms may be obtained online at www.saranac.org or you may call 518-565-5612 and request that a petition be mailed to you.
Jay Town Board to hold special meeting
JAY — The Jay Town Board will hold and conduct a special board meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Town of Jay Community Center located at 11 School Lane in Au Sable Forks.
The matters to be addressed at this meeting are the awarding of the Mini Bid for a Parks Department truck and any and all other pertinent business to come before the Board.
The public is welcome to attend this meeting.
