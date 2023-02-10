Peru school board to meet
PERU — The Peru School Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting in the High School Community Room on Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.
It is anticipated that an executive session will take place immediately following the 6 p.m. start, and that the Board will reconvene for public session business at approximately 7 p.m.
There will be a short recess to visit the Technology room to see some new equipment purchased by the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools program.
Anticipated topics include Personnel Appointments, 2023-2024-Budget Workshop #1 Informational Session, Bid Award and Endorsement of BOE Member to the CVES Board.
The meeting is open to the public and current District, County, State and Federal COVID-19 safety procedures and protocols will be followed.
At this time, two public comment opportunities are planned as follows:
1st public comment: Related to items on the agenda. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker.
2nd public comment: Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker.
Individuals who are unable to attend the regular meeting in person may submit public comments by emailing perucomments@perucsd.org no later than noon on Tuesday. Online comments are also subject to the conditions stated above.
The agenda will be available on the District’s website (perucsd.org). The Board meeting will also be recorded and available on the website at a later date.
Beekmantown school board schedules meeting
WEST CHAZY — The Beekmantown Board of Education meeting scheduled for Feb. 14 will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Learning Theater.
An anticipated executive session will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. to discuss the preperation, grading or administration of exams. Teleconference partcipation is available at Double Tree by Hilton Hotel Cleveland, 1111 Lakeside Avenue E, Cleveland OH, 44114 - Lincoln Lounge.
Agenda items include: Presentations on 2023-2024 Budget, Resignations, Appointments and Transfers.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at http://www.bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/.
Rouses Point village board to hold meeting
ROUSES POINT — A Rouses Point Village Board of Trustees meeting will be held on Feb. 21.
The meeting will be held at Halstead Hall, located at 139 Lake Street, Rouses Point, at 7 p.m.
Meetings are open to the public.
