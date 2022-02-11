Adirondack Mountain Club Algonquin Chapter to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club will hold a program and meeting at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 in the second floor auditorium of the old Clinton County courthouse, located on the corner of Margaret and Court streets.
The program will feature a talk and slide show by Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute Executive Director Dan Kelting titled “Road Salt Contamination of Adirondack Ground Water.”
A business meeting will follow at 8 p.m. The meeting and program are free and open to the public.
Attendees are asked to use the Court Street entrance where there is a handicap ramp.
Peace by Piece, mall collect cards for CVPH patients
PLATTSBURGH — Champlain Centre mall shoppers can now stop by Peace by Piece, located on the Kohl’s end of the mall, and the Regal lobby to address Valentine’s Day cards to patients at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
Card stations where families can make the cards will be set up at those two locations until the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 13.
Community members may also bring Valentine’s Day cards made at home and drop them off at Peace by Piece or the mall office.
CVPH will collect the cards Sunday.
AuSable Valley CSD to hold bus vote
CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School District will hold a special bus vote on Wednesday, Feb. 16 in the middle/high school cafeteria, 1490 State Route 9N.
Voting hours will be from noon to 9 p.m.
Northern Adirondack school board to meet
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack Central School District Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. in the middle/high school auditorium, 5572 U.S. Route 11, for its second budget work session.
The session will be followed by the regular board meeting at 6 p.m.
A full agenda is available on the district’s website, nacs1.org.
Face masks are required at all times while in the building and social distancing guidelines must be respected.
The meeting is open to the public.
