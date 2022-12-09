City of Plattsburgh issues boil water order
PLATTSBURGH — As the result of an emergency water main repair on Maryland Road in the City of Plattsburgh, there has been an interruption of service.
A boil water order has been issued for 51, 53, 55 and 57 Maine Road, 95, 97 and 101 — 154 Maryland Road and all of Baltimore Way.
This order will remain in effect until further notice.
Plattsburgh Public Library board to hold meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Dec. 13.
The meeting will be held at 5:15pm in the Smart Room of the library at 19 Oak St.
Peru School Board to meet
PERU — The Peru School Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting on Dec. 13.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the High School Community Room. It is anticipated that an executive session will take place immediately following the 6:30 p.m. start, and that the board will reconvene for public session business at approximately 7 p.m.
Anticipated topics include parent/teacher conferences, drama club performance, personnel appointments, testing data and food management services.
The meeting is open to the public and current District, County, State and Federal COVID-19 safety procedures and protocols will be followed.
At this time, two public comment opportunities are planned as follows:
1st public comment: Related to items on the agenda. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker.
2nd public comment: Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker.
Individuals who are unable to attend the regular meeting in person may submit public comments by emailing perucomments@perucsd.org no later than noon on Dec. 13. Online comments are also subject to the conditions stated above.
The agenda will be available on the District’s website (perucsd.org). The Board meeting will also be recorded and available on the website at a later date.
Clinton County to hold prospective foster parent orientation
PLATTSBURGH — An orientation and informational meeting for prospective foster/adoptive and respite parents will be held on Jan. 10, 2023.
Orientation will be held at the Clinton County Department of Social Services at 13 Durkee St., Plattsburgh, from 6 to 7 p.m.
Training for those prospective parents begins Jan. 17, 2023. Call 518-565-3320 to confirm attendance or to obtain more information.
Saranac Lake puts out call for village park sculpture or other installation
SARANAC LAKE — The Village of Saranac Lake is seeking proposals from any professional artist or artist teams for a sculpture or installation for the village’s Riverfront or Prescott Park.
The installation may take the form of a statue, monument, earthwork or landscape-oriented artwork to be placed on site in the late spring or in the summer of 2023. The total budget for the artist or team of artists is $10,000. The full call for proposals can be found on the village’s website at saranaclakeny.gov/callforartproposal.
The village’s Park Vision Plan and Arts & Culture Master Plan both recommend the installation of public art in parks. This will enhance the park experience for visitors and residents and add to the River Street streetscape. While it is not a requirement, the proposed artwork may reflect the theme, culture or history of the Adirondack Park or Saranac Lake. Prescott and Riverfront Parks are prominent parks, with ample shoreline along the Saranac River (Lake Flower), and provide ample green space to host numerous events throughout the calendar year. Both parks see foot traffic from neighboring lodging establishments, event-goers, and recreationalists utilizing the NYS DEC boat launch that sits in between the two parks.
Applications may be submitted as a zipped folder with ArtistName_Park as filename, which is to include up to 20 digital images of at least 1200 pixels on the shortest side, with at least six completed artworks (different views or construction drawings may be submitted), a CV, and a statement of interest. An image of a proposed work for this project is helpful but not required, as works in progress or concept images are acceptable. Submission is to be made by Jan. 23, 2023, to the Community Development Director, Jamie Konkoski at comdev@saranaclakeny.gov.
Questions can be directed to comdev@saranaclakeny.gov. Visit the village website’s project page for additional submission details, saranaclakeny.gov/callforartproposal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.