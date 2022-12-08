Saving social security to be discussed at Plattsburgh roundtable
PLATTSBURGH — Local experts and advocates will gather today at 3 p.m. to examine Social Security and discuss potential legislative solutions to the program’s looming insolvency.
Social Security is America’s largest social program providing benefits to 66 million people including retirees, the disabled and survivors. However, with an aging population, the program is paying more in benefits than it is taking in through taxes. Without Congressional action, Social Security will only be able to pay 77% of benefits after 2034.
The panel will shed light on the importance of the program, its shortfalls and opportunities to strengthen it long term. The panel includes Senior Action Council board of directors member Barbara McBurnie, SUNY Plattsburgh Political Science professor Daniel Lake and SUNY Plattsburgh Economics Professor Colin Read. The panel will be moderated by Chris Bottini, NYPIRG Program Associate.
The event will be held at SUNY Plattsburgh in Au Sable Hall Room 114 Hermes Conference Room.
Plattsburgh State men’s hockey manning Make-a-Wish booth at Champlain Centre
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men’s hockey team is teaming up with Make-A-Wish Northeast New York, as players will be manning the chapter’s Adopt-A-Wish Holiday Campaign booth at Champlain Centre in Plattsburgh through Friday.
Cardinals players will be staffed the booth in the center of the mall from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, will be doing the same again today and will return there from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday.
The Adopt-A-Wish Holiday Campaign, unique among the 58 local chapters within Make-A-Wish® America, is critical to Make-A-Wish Northeast New York’s ability to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.
The campaign throughout the 518 and 838 area codes features paper stars available for a suggested donation of $5 each.
Stars are available online at adoptawishneny.org, at Crossgates Mall, Colonie Center, Wilton Mall, Aviation Mall, Champlain Centre, Wintertime Wonderland at Via Port Rotterdam and select businesses and schools throughout the region. The campaign runs at malls through Christmas Eve.
Saranac Lake puts out call for village park sculpture or other installation
SARANAC LAKE — The Village of Saranac Lake is seeking proposals from any professional artist or artist teams for a sculpture or installation for the village’s Riverfront or Prescott Park.
The installation may take the form of a statue, monument, earthwork or landscape-oriented artwork to be placed on site in the late spring or in the summer of 2023. The total budget for the artist or team of artists is $10,000. The full call for proposals can be found on the village’s website at saranaclakeny.gov/callforartproposal.
The village’s Park Vision Plan and Arts & Culture Master Plan both recommend the installation of public art in parks. This will enhance the park experience for visitors and residents and add to the River Street streetscape. While it is not a requirement, the proposed artwork may reflect the theme, culture or history of the Adirondack Park or Saranac Lake. Prescott and Riverfront Parks are prominent parks, with ample shoreline along the Saranac River (Lake Flower), and provide ample green space to host numerous events throughout the calendar year. Both parks see foot traffic from neighboring lodging establishments, event-goers, and recreationalists utilizing the NYS DEC boat launch that sits in between the two parks.
Applications may be submitted as a zipped folder with ArtistName_Park as filename, which is to include up to 20 digital images of at least 1200 pixels on the shortest side, with at least six completed artworks (different views or construction drawings may be submitted), a CV, and a statement of interest. An image of a proposed work for this project is helpful but not required, as works in progress or concept images are acceptable. Submission is to be made by Jan. 23, 2023, to the Community Development Director, Jamie Konkoski at comdev@saranaclakeny.gov.
Questions can be directed to comdev@saranaclakeny.gov. Visit the village website’s project page for additional submission details, saranaclakeny.gov/callforartproposal.
