Northeastern Clinton school board to hold meeting
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting today.
The meeting will be held in the District Office Board Room in the middle school at 6 p.m.
There will be position appointments. If an executive session is necessary, it will be held at the end of the meeting.
Visit www.nccscougar.org for the complete agenda.
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System board sets meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees has been scheduled for Dec. 12.
The public is welcome to virtually attend this Zoom meeting, or in person at 3:30 p.m. at 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh.
The Zoom Meeting can be accessed at cefls.org/board-meeting with Meeting ID: 831 3601 6978 and Passcode: CEFLS.
Plattsburgh Public Library board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Dec. 13.
The meeting will be held at 5:15pm in the Smart Room of the Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St.
Town of Ellenburg announces meeting change, employment opening
ELLENBURG — Ellenburg’s regular town board meeting will be moved from the third Tuesday to the second Tuesday of the month for the month of December, making the meeting date Dec. 13.
The meeting will be held at the Ellenburg Town Hall located at 13 Brandy Brook Rd, Ellenburg Center.
The Town of Ellenburg Highway department is looking to hire a full time employee. Please submit all letters of interest and resumes to Bethany Fortin, Town Clerk prior to the December regular board meeting being held at the Ellenburg Town Hall on Dec. 13.
Northern Adirondack school board schedules meeting
ELLENBURG – The Northern Adirondack School Board will meet on Dec. 15.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Middle High School Auditorium.
The full agenda will be available 24 hours in advance on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org.
The meeting is open to the public
