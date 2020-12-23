City refuse collection adjusted for holiday
PLATTSBURGH — There will be no refuse collections done by the City of Plattsburgh's Department of Public Works throughout the City on Dec. 24 or 25.
For the week of Dec. 21, Monday's collection was done on its regularly scheduled day, Tuesday and Wednesday's collections will be done on Dec 22 and Thursday and Friday's collections will be done on Dec. 23.
Village offices to close for holidays
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain offices will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25 for the Christmas holiday.
The offices will also be closed at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 31 through Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.
Town to hold organizational meeting
ELLENBURG — The Town of Ellenburg will hold be an organizational meeting at the town hall on Brandy Brook Road.
It will be held on Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
Fire district to meet
SOUTH PLATTSBURGH — The South Plattsburgh Fire District will meet on Jan. 6.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Station 1, 4105 Route 22, Plattsburgh.
