Northeastern Clinton school board to meet
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School Board will meet on Jan. 4.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the district office board room in the middle school.
The meeting will take place for position appointments, resignations and a capital project update.
If an executive session is necessary, it will be held at the end of the meeting.
Visit www.nccscougar.org for the complete agenda.
