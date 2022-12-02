Saranac school board to meet
SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet on Dec. 6.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the District Office in Dannemora.
Some of the items on the agenda include appointments and resignations of individuals, bid awards, and a budget development calendar.
The board expects an Executive Session at the end of the meeting.
A complete agenda will be available at www.saranac.org.
