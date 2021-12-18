Saranac school board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20 at the District Office, 32 Emmons St. in Dannemora.
Agenda items include appointments and resignations of individuals, change orders and obsolete equipment. The board contemplates an executive session at the beginning of the meeting.
A complete agenda will be available at saranac.org. The meeting is open to the public. Masks are required.
Clinton County Legislature to hold meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet Dec. 20 at 5:15 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the Legislative Chambers on the second floor of the Government Center, 137 Margaret Street in Plattsburgh.
Among the resolutions to be acted upon are: Adopting 2022 Clinton County Budget, Establishing Date for Organizational Meeting and Authorizing Contract Amendment with A.W. Farrell & Son, Inc.
Meetings are open to the public following required COVID-19 protocols.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.