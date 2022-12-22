CCC Board of Trustees to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College Board of Trustees has scheduled its regular meeting for Dec. 20.
The meeting at 5 p.m. in the conference room, second floor, of the Moore Building. This meeting will be held in person and is open to the public.
Plattsburgh Fire District No. 3 to hold meeting
PLATTSBURGH — Fire District No. 3 will hold its organizational meeting on Jan. 11, 2023.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Wallace Hill Station, 128 Wallace Hill Road, Plattsburgh.
The regular monthly meeting will be held immediately after.
Assemblyman Jones congratulates local scholar award nomineeAssemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) announced that North Country student Lily Glazier is one of only 20 students from across the state to be nominated for a U.S. Presidential Scholars award.
Since it was established in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program recognizes and honors high school seniors for academic, creative, career and technical accomplishments.
“The Presidential Scholars program recognizes some of the top students across the nation who will be future leaders in our communities,” Jones said. “and it’s with great pride that we congratulate one of these talented individuals, Lily Glazier, on her nomination for this prestigious award. Lily’s dedication to her academics, dancing, and community is remarkable and has garnered the respect of her teachers and her peers. I wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors and am confident that she’ll succeed at whatever she puts her mind to.”
Between her academics, community service, and extracurricular activities, Lily Glazier is an ideal candidate for the 2023 Presidential Scholars Program. She is currently a senior at Franklin Academy and has a 4.21 GPA. Praised as hardworking, astute, and ambitious, Lily is a leader in her community and is a role model to her peers. She has successfully completed rigorous and extensive classes including Honors courses, Advanced Placement classes, and dual-credit college courses. Despite her challenging academics, she is ranked 6th in her highly competitive class.
Lily is also active in Epsilon Honor Society, National Honor Society, Student Council, and Spanish Club and often spends her evenings dancing in the studio. She is truly passionate about the North Country community and volunteers at her local church and at the Malone’s Mayor’s office.
